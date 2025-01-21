Tele-Epilepsy Market To Surge To $1,468.32 Million By 2032, Driven By 15.98% CAGR, Revolutionizing Epilepsy Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tele-Epilepsy Market

Innovative Telemedicine Solutions Propel Growth with AI-Enhanced Seizure Management and Personalized Remote Care

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Tele-Epilepsy Market was estimated at USD 387.43 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1468.32 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.98% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Tele-epilepsy Market Growth Driven by Personalized Solutions, Regional Expansion, and Cutting-Edge Innovations, Revolutionizing Epilepsy CareThe tele-epilepsy market is witnessing notable expansion, driven by advancements in telemedicine, the growing incidence of epilepsy, and the rising need for remote healthcare services. Utilizing technologies like wearable EEG gadgets, mobile apps, and teleconsultations, tele-epilepsy allows for ongoing monitoring and individualized care, supporting prompt interventions and customized treatment strategies. The combination of AI and machine learning boosts the accuracy of seizure prediction and treatment, increasing trustworthiness for both patients and healthcare providers. Tele-epilepsy is especially advantageous for all age groups, providing essential assistance to children via early intervention and to adults in need of adaptable care solutions, particularly in rural locations. With healthcare providers embracing these solutions and developing markets to enhance their infrastructure, tele-epilepsy is set to transform epilepsy management and greatly enhance patient outcomes worldwide.Get a Free Sample Report of Tele-Epilepsy Market @Key Players in Tele-Epilepsy Market.Daicel Arbor Biosciences (myBaits Target Capture Kits, myTXTL Cell-Free Protein Expression System).Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ion Torrent Genexus System, Invitrogen QuantiGene Plex Assay).NeuroPace, Inc. (RNS System, NeuroPace Monitoring System).Cerner Corporation (Cerner Telemedicine Services, Cerner Epilepsy Management Software).Livongo Health (now part of Teladoc Health) (Livongo for Epilepsy, Livongo Telehealth Platform).Medtronic (Medtronic's Remote Monitoring Epilepsy Management System, Neurostimulators for Epilepsy Treatment).MedeAnalytics (MedeAnalytics Telehealth Data Analytics, Epilepsy Monitoring and Management Solutions).MyEpilepsyHome (by UCB) (MyEpilepsyHome, Seizure Tracker).Epitel (Epitel Epilepsy Monitoring System, Epitel Seizure Detection Platform).Embrace by Empatica (Embrace2 Seizure Detection Smartwatch, Embrace Seizure Alert Device).Neuromotion (Neurostimulator for Epilepsy Management, Neuromotion Epilepsy Remote Monitoring).Brain Sentinel (Brain Sentinel Epilepsy Monitoring System, Brain Sentinel Seizure Detection Wearable).NeuroSigma (Monarch eTNS System, NeuroSigma Epilepsy Monitoring Solutions).LivaNova (Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Epilepsy, Epilepsy Remote Monitoring Services).BioSerenity (BioSerenity Epilepsy Monitoring Kit, BioSerenity Data-Driven Epilepsy Management Platform).UCB Pharma (Vimpat, MyEpilepsyHome).MedPage Today (Telemedicine Solutions for Epilepsy Management, Virtual Epilepsy Consultations).ZygoCare (ZygoCare Tele-epilepsy Management Platform, Remote Epilepsy Monitoring Solution).Epilepsy Foundation (Epilepsy Telehealth Resource Center, Epilepsy Telemedicine Toolkit).BenevolentAI (AI-based Epilepsy Treatment Platform, Epilepsy Data Analytics for Remote Care Solutions)Segment AnalysisBy PatientThe Adult segment dominated the tele-epilepsy market in 2023, capturing a 54% market share. This increase is fueled by the significant rate of epilepsy in adults, as 2.9 million adults in the U.S. have reported active epilepsy, according to the CDC. Technological progress facilitating immediate oversight and tailored care additionally boosts the growth of the segment.The Pediatric segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth, driven by the increasing occurrence of epilepsy among children and the demand for tailored treatment. Disorders such as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and childhood absence epilepsy emphasize the specific needs of pediatric patients. The 2022 National Survey of Children's Health indicated that 456,149 children in the U.S. are affected by active epilepsy, highlighting the opportunity for customized tele-epilepsy solutions for this group.End-useThe Healthcare Consumer segment dominated the tele-epilepsy market in 2023, representing 53% of the market share. This increase arises from the growing need for personalized, accessible healthcare options and the uptake of wearable devices and mobile applications that enable patients to track seizures and obtain immediate feedback. Raising public awareness of telehealth services further fuels the growth of the segment.The Hospital Providers segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast duration. Hospitals continue to be the favored option for care because of their availability and extensive offerings. As of January 2023, there were about 7,335 operational hospitals in the U.S., indicating consistent expansion in healthcare facilities. The availability and variety of care choices greatly enhance the swift growth of this segment.Need any customization research on Tele-Epilepsy Market, Enquire Now @Tele-Epilepsy Market SegmentationBy Patient.Pediatric.AdultBy Component.Software.Hardware.ServicesBy End Use.Hospitals providers.Payers.Healthcare consumersRegional Analysis: North America and Asia PacificIn 2023, North America dominated the tele-epilepsy market, accounting for a 37% market share. This leadership is linked to improved technological infrastructure, a growing prevalence of epilepsy, and higher per capita income. The existence of major market participants and favorable government regulations enhance regional development.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, fueled by the extensive use of smartphones and smart wearables, as well as the increasing acceptance of telehealth services. Rising demand for remote patient monitoring, bolstered by substantial government funding in healthcare, is expected to drive market growth in this area.Recent Developments.In June 2024, Daicel Arbor Biosciences launched an updated version of their myTXTL kits, optimized for cell-free protein production. These kits support the development of therapeutic proteins, including those targeting epilepsy treatment. This innovation is expected to indirectly contribute to advancements in epilepsy care by facilitating research into therapeutic protein solutions..In October 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Olink Holding for USD 3.1 billion, expanding its expertise in proteomics. Although not directly linked to tele-epilepsy, this acquisition could drive innovations in molecular diagnostics, potentially enhancing tele-epilepsy monitoring systems and improving patient care.Buy Full Research Report on Tele-Epilepsy Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Tele-Epilepsy Market by Patient8. Tele-Epilepsy Market by Component9. Tele-Epilepsy Market by End Use10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Epilepsy Device Market Size, Share & Growth ReportEpilepsy Drugs Market Size, Share & Growth Report

