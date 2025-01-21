(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is forecasted to grow by USD 18.66 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising initiatives promoting the use of plant-derived drugs, limitations associated with conventional drugs, and the growing demand for effective treatment of chronic disorders.

The study identifies the transformation of the regulatory landscape in the U.S. as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the development of drugs for new medical fields and the emergence of new entrants with innovative products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the botanical and plant-derived drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The botanical and plant-derived drugs market is segmented as below:

By Type



Oral

Injectables Topicals

By Application



Infectious diseases

Central nervous system

Cardiovascular diseases

Respiratory diseases Others

By Region



Asia

Europe

North America Rest of World (RoW)

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading botanical and plant-derived drugs market vendors.

Also, the botanical and plant-derived drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Devonian Health Group Inc.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Hetero Labs Ltd.

Jaguar Health Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medigene AG

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Pierre Fabre SA

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900