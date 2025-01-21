Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis In United States Are Expected To Hit US$ 25.4 Billion, With 4.7% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Fastener Analysis in United States

The U.S. industrial fasteners is set to grow, fueled by infrastructure development, resurgence, and rising demand | Fact Analysis

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revenue from industrial fastener sales in the United States is expected to reach US$ 16.2 billion in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 4.7% to US$ 25.4 billion by 2034.The United States is the fifth-largest importing country for fasteners. Rising domestic demand in the United States is presenting a significant opportunity for industrial fastener manufacturers. These fasteners are extremely important, particularly in the automobile and aircraft manufacturing industries.The market for industrial fasteners is predicted to grow significantly as demand rises in the transportation industry, particularly in the automobile and railroad industries. The automotive industry provides a wide range of application scenarios, with each car requiring between 50 and 90 kg of fasteners on average.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:Revenue from industrial fasteners in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 16.2 billion in 2024, with a projected increase to US$ 25.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7%.South East U.S.: Anticipated to experience a growth rate of 5.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Mid-West U.S.: Expected to hold a market share of 27.4% in 2024.Automotive Industry: As the second-largest vehicle producer globally, the U.S. automotive sector significantly drives the demand for industrial fasteners.Green Energy and Construction: The rise in green construction and renewable energy projects boosts the need for fasteners in installations like solar panels and wind turbines.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in United States:HILTI; Arconic; Stanley Black & Decker; Nucor; Acument United States Technologies; Holo-Krome; ND Industries; Hercules Bolt; Portland Bolt; Birmingham Fastener; Other Prominent PlayersIndustrial Fastener Industry Analysis in United States News:Birmingham Fastener expanded into the Mexican city of Querétaro in March 2024. Birmingham Fastener is a major full-service fastener manufacturer and distributor. This will be the company's first venture into a market outside of the United States.On September 8, 2023, MW Industries (MWI), a US-based business, bought the Elgin Fastener Group. This consolidation has made the company one of the largest suppliers of fasteners in the U.S.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Industrial Fastener Industry Analysis in United States, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis on material, type, application, sales channel, and region. By material, the market includes metal fasteners such as steel, stainless steel, aluminum, silicon bronze, and titanium, alongside polymer-based fasteners. In terms of type, the market is categorized into screws (e.g., wood screws, machine screws, sheet metal screws, and self-drilling screws), nuts (e.g., hexagon nuts, flange nuts, and castle nuts), bolts (e.g., track bolts, aircraft bolts, and U bolts), nails, washers (e.g., lock washers and structural washers), anchors, rivets, and dovel pins.Applications span across various industries, including power generation (e.g., wind energy and turbine manufacturing), the chemical sector (e.g., tanks, vessels, and heat exchangers), marine (e.g., decks and bulkheads), agriculture, construction, furniture, automotive, household appliances, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and other specialized industries.The sales channels are divided into online (via company/brand websites and e-commerce platforms) and offline (through authorized distributors, garages, workshops, and specialty stores). Regionally, the market is segmented into North East U.S., South West U.S., Mid-West U.S., South East U.S., and West U.S., with each region contributing uniquely to the overall market dynamics.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.1%, the global industrial fastener market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 113.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 186.2 billion by the end of 2034.The global tamper-proof fasteners market is estimated at US$ 2.14 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.95 billion by 2032, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

