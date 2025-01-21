Analysis Of Europe's LNG Bunkering Market, Forecast To 2028: Expected To Grow By 19.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Bunkering in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bunkering market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 530.3 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by high capital requirements for using LNG as marine fuel, fluctuation in oil and prices, and demand-supply gap in LNG bunkering.

This report on the LNG bunkering market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the increase in demand for cleaner fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the LNG bunkering market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in LNG bunkering and increase in gas exploration and production activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The LNG bunkering market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user



Tanker

Ferry and ro-ro

Container Others

The report on the LNG bunkering market in Europe covers the following areas:



LNG Bunkering Market in Europe sizing

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe forecast LNG Bunkering Market in Europe industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Barents NaturGass AS

Bomin Bunker Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V.

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Equinor ASA

ExxonMobil Corp.

Fjord Line AS

Gasnor AS

Gasum Oy

Heerema International Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad

PJSC Gazprom Neft

Shell plc

SEA LNG Ltd.

SHV Energy

Teekay Corp.

TotalEnergies SE Wartsila Corp.

