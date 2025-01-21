(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research Organization (CRO) market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The contract research organization (CRO) market is forecasted to grow by USD 85.3 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growth of biopharmaceutical industry, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in mergers and acquisitions activities by vendors.
This report on the contract research organization (CRO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This study identifies the increasing number of clinical trials as one of the prime reasons driving the contract research organization (CRO) market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in vaccines production and growing outsourcing and cost savings through use of CRO services will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented as below:
By Application
Clinical research Early phase development Laboratory Regulatory consulting
By End-user
Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies Medical device companies Academic institutes
By Region
North America Europe Asia Rest of World (RoW)
The report on the contract research organization (CRO) market covers the following areas:
Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market sizing Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market forecast Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors.
Also, the contract research organization (CRO) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Clinical Trial Service B.V. CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Inc. Ergomed PLC Eurofins Scientific SE Geneticist Inc. Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd. ICON plc IQVIA Holdings Inc. Konecranes Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Linical Co. Ltd. Medpace Holdings Inc. Novotech Health Holdings Parexel International Corp. Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd. Syneos Health Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
