Lavvi Surpasses Expectations With Record Sales Of R$ 1.4 Billion In Q4 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Lavvi (LAVV3), a leading Brazilian developer, revealed its Q4 2024 operational results on January 20, 2025, showcasing a historic performance.



The company achieved R$ 1.371 billion ($229 million) in total sales during the quarter, reflecting an astonishing 93% year-over-year growth. This milestone marked the end of a year of unprecedented success.



Lavvi's annual reached R$ 2.514 billion ($419 million), a remarkable 115% increase compared to 2023. Lavvi's success story in 2024 highlights its strategic focus on high-value projects and partnerships that resonate with market demand.



The company launched three major projects in Q4 alone, two of which it led as the majority stakeholder. Among these, the Heaven by Yoo project stood out as a game-changer.



Introduced in October and developed in partnership with Cyrela, this project marked Lavvi's first collaboration with Yoo Studio, a globally renowned design firm co-founded by Philippe Starck.







Heaven by Yoo became the centerpiece of Lavvi's portfolio for the year, demonstrating the company's ability to innovate and capture market interest. Situated only 400 meters from São Paulo's iconic Avenida Paulista, the project covers over 9,000 square meters.



It includes two distinct residential towers. One tower caters to larger families with spacious apartments ranging from 190m2 to 258m2, while the other offers smaller units, including studios and apartments up to 85m2.

Lavvi's Strong Performance and Strategic Growth

The project's potential General Sales Value (VGV) stands at R$ 1.2 billion ($200 million), with Lavvi holding a 60% stake valued at approximately R$ 720 million ($120 million).



The market responded enthusiastically to Heaven by Yoo, as Lavvi sold an impressive 65% of its units within the launch quarter. This rapid absorption underscores the strong demand for premium properties in prime locations and reflects Lavvi's ability to deliver projects that align with buyer preferences.



Overall, Lavvi recorded a total VGV of R$ 1.656 billion ($276 million) in Q4 2024, an increase of 83% from the previous year. For the entire year, its net VGV reached R$ 2.8 billion ($467 million), representing a remarkable 91% growth year-over-year.



These figures highlight not only Lavvi's operational excellence but also its strategic acumen in identifying and executing high-potential projects. The company 's performance reflects broader trends in Brazil's real estate market, particularly in São Paulo's luxury segment.



Despite economic uncertainties, demand for well-located and high-quality residential properties has remained robust. Lavvi has capitalized on this trend by focusing on innovative designs.



Additionally, its strategic partnerships enhance the company's competitive edge. Lavvi's achievements in 2024 underscore the importance of self-reliance and market-driven strategies in navigating competitive industries.



By embracing partnerships like those with Cyrela and Yoo Studio, Lavvi has shown how businesses can collaborate effectively. At the same time, by maintaining majority control over key projects, Lavvi demonstrates the importance of autonomy in driving growth.

