The Asia-Pacific plastics in consumer electronics market size is expected to reach USD 5.66 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2030.



The globalization of the manufacturing sector has propelled many electronic device-manufacturing companies to expand their manufacturing facilities or outsource their production to contract manufacturers based in other countries of Asia-Pacific. This has propelled the manufacturers in overcoming the manufacturing and supply chain challenges. Factors such as low cost of production and lenient government regulations in Asia-Pacific countries have been beneficial to major electronic brands.

The dependency of electronic manufacturers from developed economies such as Europe and North America on Asia Pacific countries for electronics production coupled with rising demand for electronic devices across the world is expected to drive the demand for plastics in consumer electronics over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Plastics in Consumer Electronics Market Report: Highlights

The polycarbonate (PC) segment dominated the Asia-Pacific plastics industry in the consumer electronics industry, with a revenue share of 33.4% in 2024.

The laptop monitor enclosures segment dominated the Asia-Pacific plastics in consumer electronics industry, with a revenue share of 33.4% in 2024. China dominated the Asia-Pacific plastics in the consumer electronics industry with a revenue share of 49.1% in 2024. This market is primarily influenced by factors such as the presence of multiple manufacturing facilities and increasing support from the government. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

