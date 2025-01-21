(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Axial Products Accounted for More Than 67.6% of Global Revenue Shares in 2024. Centrifugal Products Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Over the Forecast Period as They Offer First-Rate energy Efficiency Along With Allowing Constant Airflow.
Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilation Fan market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Raw Material, Application, Deployment, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ventilation fan market size is expected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2030, registering a 6.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The rising demand from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is anticipated to drive the growth. Increasing installation in bathrooms, kitchens, dryer rooms, garages, and attics of residences is expected to drive the product demand.
The rising installation of exhaust fans recommended in schools, hotels, bars and restaurants, laundry shops, beauty and barber shops, auto repair shops, and publishing and printing shops are expected to contribute to the growth. Ventilation fans are required in paint spray booths, welding booths, and areas that require grinding and polishing booths, portable fume exhausters, and plating and coating tanks.
Brick and mortar hardware stores are the major distributors of ventilation fans. Most of these channels have a liaison with contractors, architects, and builders which enhances the total sales for these distributors. The buyers, while placing large purchase orders, are able to gain big discounts. Thus, the association is beneficial for builders and contractors as well as the retailer.
The millennial market is most majorly dependent on the e-commerce industry owing to a strong digital presence. Online retailers of ventilation fans including Lowe's, Amazon, The Home Depot, Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, and CANADIAN TIRE have adopted strategies such as product discounts and cashback to attract this demographic during the forecast period.
Ventilation Fan Market Report: Highlights
Axial products accounted for more than 67.6% of the global revenue share in 2024. This dominance is attributed to product efficiency in terms of power consumption. The centrifugal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it offers first-rate energy efficiency along with allowing constant airflow. The plastic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and lightweight properties. The ceiling-mounted segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising demand for space-saving cooling solutions in urban environments.
Why should you buy this report?
Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments. Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide. Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030 Growth opportunities and trend analyses Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.57 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $5.23 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Ventilation Fan Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Market Opportunities
3.3.4. Market Challenges
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Ventilation Fan Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Product: Key Takeaways
5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.1. Axial
5.3.2. Centrifugal
Chapter 6. Ventilation Fan Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Raw Material: Key Takeaways
6.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Raw Material, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Metal
6.3.2. Plastic
Chapter 7. Ventilation Fan Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Application: Key Takeaways
7.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.3.1. Industrial
7.3.2. Commercial
7.3.3. Residential
Chapter 8. Ventilation Fan Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Ventilation Fan Market, by Deployment: Key Takeaways
8.2. Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Deployment, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
8.3.1. Wall-mounted
8.3.2. Ceiling-mounted
Chapter 9. Ventilation Fan Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Ventilation Fan Market: Regional Outlook
9.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Europe
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.4. Latin America
9.3.5. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 10. Ventilation Fan Market: Competitive Analysis
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
10.2. Company Categorization
10.3. Participant's Overview
10.4. Financial Performance
10.5. Product Benchmarking
10.6. Company Heat Map Analysis
10.7. Strategy Mapping
10.8. Company Profiles
10.8.1. Andrews Sykes Group PLC
10.8.2. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
10.8.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.
10.8.4. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
10.8.5. Havells India Ltd.
10.8.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
10.8.7. Panasonic Corporation
10.8.8. Rexnord Electronic & Control Ltd.
10.8.9. Surya Roshni Ltd.
10.8.10. Systemair AB
10.8.11. Volution Group plc
10.8.12. Wonder Fibromats Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN21012025004107003653ID1109111712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.