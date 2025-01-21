(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applications Dominated the in 2024 Accounting for a Revenue Share of 21.9%, Fueled by the Increasing Use of Metallic Stearates as Excipients in Drug Formulations Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metallic Stearates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metallic stearates market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2030 . Growing rubber and plastics industry is projected to drive the product demand.



Packaging, building and construction, automotive, electronic, electrical, and consumer goods are the leading end-user industries that consume plastics. As a result, the prolific increase in plastics and plastic-based articles production is anticipated to drive the metallic stearate market over the forecast period.

The strong presence of automotive manufactures in China, Japan, and South Korea has boosted the demand for synthetic rubber. China and South East Asian countries appeared to be the major producers of synthetic rubber. Prospective growth in the automotive industry has propelled the demand for rubber in tire applications. A sizeable increase in rubber production is anticipated to fuel the demand for metallic stearates over the next few years.

Technological advancements are likely to continue driving the market growth. Various types of techniques are used in metallic stearate production. Nanofilms of metallic stearates can be produced using Langmuir-Blodgett (LB) techniques. The films are characterized by X-Ray Diffraction technique. The conductive properties of films are altered with environmental conditions; as a result, they can be used as a humidity sensor

Rising health concerns, altering demographics and lifestyles, favorable research studies, and innovative production techniques are the factors projected to drive the market. Investments and business expansions made by market participants to meet the increasing product demand in Asia Pacific and North America are projected to offer substantial growth opportunities over the next few years.

Metallic Stearates Market Report: Highlights

Zinc stearate dominated the market and accounted for a share of 32% in 2024, owing to its versatility as a lubricant, release agent, and stabilizer across industries such as plastics, rubber, and pharmaceuticals.

The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 21.9% in 2024, fueled by the increasing use of metallic stearates as excipients in drug formulations, where they function as lubricants and flow agents during tablet production. Asia-Pacific metallic stearates market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 43.8% in 2024. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Metallic Stearates Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Metallic Stearates Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Metallic Stearates Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Metallic Stearates Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Zinc Stearate

4.1.2. Calcium Stearate

4.1.3. Aluminum Stearate

4.1.4. Magnesium Stearate

4.1.5. Sodium Stearate

4.1.6. Lithium Stearate

Chapter 5. Metallic Stearates Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Metallic Stearates Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Plastics

5.1.2. Rubber

5.1.3. Pharmaceutical

5.1.4. Cosmetics

5.1.5. Building & Construction

5.1.6. Paints & Coatings

5.1.7. Others

Chapter 6. Metallic Stearates Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Metallic Stearates Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Dover Chemical Corporation

7.4.2. Valtris Specialty Chemicals

7.4.3. Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.4. Baerlocher GmbH

7.4.5. Faci S.p.A.

7.4.6. Norac Additives

7.4.7. Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Limited

7.4.8. PMC Biogenix, Inc.

7.4.9. James M. Brown Ltd.

7.4.10. Nimbasia Stabilizers LLP

7.4.11. Marathwada Chemicals

7.4.12. Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

7.4.13. IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited

7.4.14. Akrochem Corporation

