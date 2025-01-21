IN1 Hits 100K Downloads Of Its App In Just 8 Weeks Since Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARSAW, POLAND, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IN1 , a global fintech startup redefining management across fiat and cryptocurrencies, has reached over 100,000 downloads of its app within just 8 weeks of its launch. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to simplify and unify financial management for users worldwide.

The rapid adoption of the app reflects growing interest in unified financial tools that address the complexities of managing multiple currencies and payment methods.

Having launched in November 2024, IN1 offers users in 35+ countries its innovative platform to manage all their cards and accounts within a single, user-friendly mobile app, available on both iOS and Android. It also offers fiat accounts for different currencies, a crypto wallet, and an all-in-one card, the world's first card for both fiat and crypto payments that allows a seamless switch between the two.

Beyond individual users, IN1 also offers its all-in-one integrated platform to other fintech companies and traditional banks worldwide, to help them unlock seamless integration of crypto and traditional assets.

IN1's early success is supported by its adherence to regulatory standards. The startup has acquired a VASP license for crypto-asset trading and custody, meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance and implementing advanced security measures to protect users' funds.

It has also secured strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions for card issuance, acquiring, IBAN management and traditional money transfers, as well as partnerships with technology providers, enhancing its platform capabilities and security.

The company's leadership team consists of seasoned professionals with over 20 years of international experience in banking, fintech, brokerage, and digital currencies.

Building on the momentum of its launch and rapid growth, IN1 is actively raising funds for its Series A round to accelerate its global expansion and introduce advanced product features, such as AI-powered financial tools, roboadvising, and a marketplace for curated partner offers. IN1's future plans include expanding into the MENA region and Asia, catering to diverse markets with its scalable and adaptive platform.

To learn more about IN1 and explore its platform, visit and download the app on App Store or Google Play .



About IN1

IN1 is a global innovative platform for unified financial management of fiat and cryptocurrencies. Using cutting-edge technologies it seamlessly integrates with other financial service providers allowing users to easily manage all their cards and accounts in one user-friendly mobile app. It also offers fiat accounts, a crypto wallet and the world's first card for both fiat and crypto with an easy switch. IN1 meets the highest standards of regulatory compliance and ensures advanced security measures to protect users' funds.

