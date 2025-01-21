Kontron expects further revenue growth and a disproportionately high increase in operating earnings in 2025

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Kontron expects further revenue growth and a disproportionately high increase in operating in 2025

Guidance 2025: EUR 1.9 to 2 billion revenues with at least EUR 220 million EBITDA Preliminary result (EBITDA) 2024: target of EUR 190 million likely to be exceeded Linz, 21. January 2025 – Kontron , a leading global provider of IoT-solutions, expects significant organic revenue growth for 2025 to EUR 1.9 bis 2.0 billion. In terms of operating earnings, Kontron expects even stronger growth to at least EUR 220 million. Preliminary calculations for the past financial year indicate that the ambitious forecast for the 2024 financial year will be achieved. The operating result (EBITDA) is expected to exceed the previous year's figure by more than 50% and thus exceed the forecast of EUR 190 million. Revenue is expected to exceed EUR 1.7 bn, more than 40% up on the previous year. Kontron is confident about the 2025 financial year: the order backlog was significantly increased in 2024, and Kontron also expects strong momentum from a wealth of product innovations. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG: „Kontron has become the global technology leader in IoT technologies. With our secure operating system KontronOS, innovative solutions for ultra-fast 5G data communication and our de facto IoT standards for special markets such as rail technology, defense and smart charging technology, we are driving future applications such as artificial intelligence - based on huge amounts of data that only IoT-enabled devices can deliver. We are therefore only at the beginning of a promising growth cycle in IoT technology.“ Kontron AG will publish the final figures for the 2024 financial year in its annual report on March 27, 2025. Follow Kontron:

Kontron on X News about Kontron can also be found on the official Kontron Blog About Kontron Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange. Media Contact

