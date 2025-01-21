EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

wienerberger announces changes in the Executive Board to drive further growth (news with additional features)

wienerberger announces changes in the Executive Board to drive further growth

Gerhard Hanke will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Central & East, following Solveig Menard-Galli's resignation Dagmar Steinert has been appointed CFO, succeeding Gerhard Hanke as of March 1, 2025

Vienna, January 21, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG appointed Dagmar Steinert as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Succeeding Gerhard Hanke, she will assume this function as of March 1, 2025. Gerhard Hanke will take on the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Central and East, following Solveig Menard-Galli's resignation at her own request as of the end of 2024. The Central & East region offers significant growth potential for wienerberger. Gerhard Hanke will bring his extensive operational expertise to this area, having successfully modernized and advanced the finance activities of wienerberger as CFO over the past four years. Dagmar Steinert will continue this path, further strengthening access to financial markets. Her responsibilities will include areas such as finance, procurement, and IT & digitalization. Dagmar Steinert (60) is an experienced manager with broad-based financial expertise. After a few years as an auditor and tax consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers, she served as Head of Accounting at Rheinmetall from 2003 to 2013. She then changed over to FUCHS, the world's leading independent provider of lubricants, as Head of Investor Relations. After nearly three years, she was promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Ten years later, in 2022, she returned to Rheinmetall as CFO, where she supervised several mergers and acquisitions, and advanced the IT transformation in the DACH region. In all her top management positions, she proved to have outstanding leadership skills, a profound understanding of markets and investors, and the ability to successfully implement group-wide transformations. Given her first-rate track record in the establishment of strong financial organizations, Dagmar Steinert meets all the prerequisites needed to further develop wienerberger's financial activities. Commenting on this change, Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, says,“Gerhard Hanke, as CFO, has implemented decisive measures that have enabled wienerberger to achieve further sustainable growth and strengthened our position in the capital markets. For this, I would like to extend my personal thanks to him. The business in the Central & Eastern region, which will play an increasingly important role in the future, is in the best hands with him.” Dagmar Steinert is now the ideal choice to prepare wienerberger for the challenges ahead, said Steiner:“With Dagmar Steinert, we are gaining a leading finance expert with extensive experience in transforming large corporate groups. She is an excellent addition to our Executive Board team, which will continue to advance wienerberger's value-driven growth strategy and further build on the company's successful path.” Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, notes,“I am delighted to welcome Dagmar Steinert as CFO to wienerberger's Executive Board team. With her extensive expertise, she will drive our strategic objectives forward and further strengthen the company's future viability. Together with our newly structured Executive Board team, we will continue wienerberger's successful growth path.” The appointment of the new Chief Financial Officer was preceded by a structured nomination process within the framework of a comprehensive succession planning procedure .





wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



