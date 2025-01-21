Baader Bank And Bayerische Börse Extend Trading Hours On Gettex



Baader and Bayerische Börse extend trading hours on gettex Baader Bank is expanding its trading offering and, together with Bayerische Börse, extending trading hours on gettex. The previous trading hours of 08.00 to 22.00 have now been extended. The new hours are 07.30 to 23.00. Starting with a limited universe, which accounts for a large share of the current trading volume and will gradually be expanded, securities can be traded during the new trading hours via Baader Bank as the market maker. Baader Bank previously extended its over-the-counter trading hours in October 2024. Baader Bank acts as the exclusive market maker for equities, funds, ETPs and bonds on gettex. The extended trading hours will make it possible to consistently meet the increasing demand from cooperation partners and from institutional and private clients. This step optimises Baader Bank's trading offering, 'Baader Trading', and consolidate its position as a market maker in Germany. The cryptocurrency trading business, which is available via Baader Bank's 24h setup, has already shown that private investors are more and more likely to trade independently of traditional stock exchange hours and have a clear preference for extended trading hours. The expansion of over-the-counter trading and gettex is a reasonable response to this trend. Furthermore, the extended trading hours enable investors to react more directly to the latest news and company announcements, particularly with regard to US trading. "We are delighted to start the new year with this important step and further optimise our trading offering under the 'Baader Trading' brand together with our partner Bayerische Börse. We plan to continue consistently improving securities trading opportunities for our clients in 2025", says Oliver Riedel, Deputy CEO of Baader Bank AG. Baader Bank has been synonymous with the highest levels of professionalism in securities trading for over 40 years. To continue offering a first-rate service in the future, we are subsuming our trading activities and services, i.e. stock market and OTC market making, brokerage and crypto trading, under the 'Baader Trading' umbrella. "There has been a significant increase in foreign securities trading in recent years, and order flow providers increasingly want their customers to be able to trade in these securities before 08.00 and after 22.00. Extending the trading hours is a mark of our customer focus and a further step towards delivering an attractive securities trading offering", explains Dr Robert Ertl, Board Member of Bayerische Börse AG. Back in October 2023, gettex and the Munich Stock Exchange, in collaboration with Baader Bank, extended the trading hours for all bonds managed by Baader Bank AG to 22.00 in order to address the increased interest in this asset class. For further information and media inquiries: Marlene Constanze Hartz Senior Manager Group Communication T +49 89 5150 1044

... Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Strasse 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany -p Next dates: 25/01/2025 Börsentag Dresden

15/02/2025 Börsentag Frankfurt

27/02/2025 Corporate News on the preliminary annual results for 2024

08/03/2025 Börsentag Wien

27/03/2025 Corporate News on the final annual results for 2024 About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

