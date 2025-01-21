Mexico Announces Support Plan For Immigrants Deported From US

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Mexican revealed details of a lan to receive Mexican immigrants deported from the United Stated.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told a press that the government has prepared a "comprehensive program" for Mexican deportees.

The program - part of a strategy called "Mexico Embraces You" - includes welfare support for deportees, registration with the Mexican Social Security Institute and so that returning migrants "can reach their places of origin," Sheinbaum said.

She said that deportees will receive immediate support from the government to cover the initial costs they face after returning to Mexico. That support will come in the form of a "compatriot welfare card," a kind of bank card loaded with 2,000 pesos (about $100).

Mexican Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said that deportees will also have access to public health care services in Mexico.

"Mexico will do everything it can to defend and attend to 'our' compatriots. It will allocate what is needed to receive those who are repatriated in order to achieve their reincorporation to their native country," Rodriguez affirmed.

MENAFN21012025000067011011ID1109111644