The global hematology diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders coupled with the rising adoption of automated testing processes are projected to propel the market growth.



Hematology Diagnostics Market Report: Highlights

The consumables segment dominated the market with a share of 66% in 2023 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

The blood count segment captured the largest revenue share at 45% in 2024. Organizations such as the American Cancer Society are rising awareness about diseases and chronic conditions such as Neutropenia, which are caused low WBC counts, propelling the population towards having frequent WBCs test.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of 41% in 2024. This is attributable to growing hematology diagnostics demand in forensic labs and hospital medical labs for disease diagnosis, blood cell counts, detecting illegal drug use, monitoring therapeutic drug levels, protein analysis, blood typing, thyroid function assessment, and detecting the presence of antibodies. North America hematology diagnostics market dominated the market and accounted for a 45% share in 2024.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

