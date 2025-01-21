Growth Trends In The Ammonium Sulfate Industry 2025-2030: A $4.81 Billion Opportunity Led By BASF, Evonik, Sumitomo Corporation, Lanxess, And Domo Chemicals
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fertilizer Applications Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share in 2024 at 70.6%, Driven by Its Effectiveness as a Nitrogen and Sulfur Source for Crops
Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonium Sulfate market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by End-use, Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. The advancement in Agriculture technology would drive the demand for fertilizers, which would indirectly result in the growing demand for ammonium sulfate.
Ammonium Sulfate Market Report: Highlights
The solid end-use segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 91.7% in 2024. This growth is attributed to its effectiveness as a fertilizer, particularly in agriculture. The fertilizers application segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.6% in 2024, primarily driven by its effectiveness as a nitrogen and sulfur source for crops. The Asia-Pacific ammonium sulfate market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities and a rising demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $3.36 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $4.81 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Insights
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Outlook
Chapter 3. Ammonium Sulfate Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Application Overview
3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis
3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024
3.6. Regulatory Framework
3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans
3.6.2. Standards and Compliances
3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis
3.7. Market Dynamics
3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.7.3. Industry Challenges
3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.9. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Ammonium Sulfate Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
4.1. Ammonium Sulfate Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
4.1.1. Solid
4.1.2. Liquid
Chapter 5. Ammonium Sulfate Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
5.1. Ammonium Sulfate Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
5.1.1. Fertilizers
5.1.2. Pharmaceuticals
5.1.3. Food & Feed Additive
5.1.4. Water Treatment
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Ammonium Sulfate Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts
6.1. Regional Snapshot
6.2. Ammonium Sulfate Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030
6.3. North America
6.4. Europe
6.5. Asia-Pacific
6.6. Latin America
6.7. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Vendor Landscape
7.2.1. Company Categorization
7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners
7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users
7.3. Competitive Dynamics
7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking
7.3.2. Strategy Mapping
7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
7.4.1. BASF
7.4.2. Evonik
7.4.3. Sumitomo Corporation
7.4.4. Lanxess
7.4.5. Domo Chemicals
7.4.6. Arkema
7.4.7. Fibrant
7.4.8. Royal DCM
7.4.9. Novus International
7.4.10. ArcelorMittal
