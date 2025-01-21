Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Drug Type, Indication, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market size is estimated to reach USD 577.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The key factors contributing to the lucrative growth of the include increased awareness about chronic diseases including cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, and infectious diseases, coupled with supportive government policies for drug approval. The rising adoption of targeted therapies for chronic disease treatment is expected to increase inclination toward immunotherapy drugs, thereby driving the industry during the forecast period.



Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report: Highlights



The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of 76.2% in 2024. This growth is due to increased research and development in therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and supportive government initiatives.

The growth can be attributed to the high demand for biologics treatment for various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases

The cancer segment dominated the market, accounting for 91.4% of the revenue in 2024 due to the increased incidence of cancer globally and improved healthcare infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries

The North America immunotherapy market dominated the global market, with a revenue share of 49.9% in 2024 This is due to the increased adoption of immunotherapy, supportive reimbursement policies, and increased healthcare expenditure in the region

