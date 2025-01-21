(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ablation Techniques Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR (10.4%) Over the Forecast Period Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uterine Fibroids Devices Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Technology, Mode of Treatment, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uterine fibroids treatment devices market size is estimated to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030 . An increasing population of uterine fibroids patients and rising awareness initiatives related to fibroids diagnosis and treatment are driving the market.



Minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries for the treatment of Uterine Fibroids (UF) are gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk associated with these procedures. Smaller incisions decrease post-operative pain and facilitate speedy recovery, thus leading to high adoption of these procedures and triggering the growth of R&D in this field. Many key players are investing in research and development for the launch of innovative minimally and non-invasive surgical instruments.

Furthermore, several awareness campaigns, new product launches, and incorporation of new technologies by market players are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, companies such as Merit Medical are dedicated to spreading fibroid awareness as well as promoting a safe and effective alternative to surgery. They also provide Ask4UFE patient educational programs, such as infographics, brochures, monthly articles, and newsletters, based on uterine fibroids and the benefits of uterine fibroid embolization (UFE).

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Report: Highlights

The surgical techniques segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 34% in 2024, attributed to the increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids among women, necessitating effective surgical interventions.

The ablation techniques segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.

The invasive treatment segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to its established efficacy in treating severe uterine fibroids. North America uterine fibroids treatment devices market dominated the global market, with a revenue share of 48.2% in 2024, driven by high healthcare spending and advanced medical infrastructure. Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market: Technology Business Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Technology Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Surgical Techniques

4.5. Laparoscopic Techniques

4.6. Ablation Techniques

4.7. Embolization Techniques

Chapter 5. Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market: Mode of Treatment Business Analysis

5.1. Mode of Treatment Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Mode of Treatment Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Mode of Treatment, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Invasive Treatment

5.5. Minimally Invasive Treatment

5.6. Non-invasive Treatment

Chapter 6. Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Latin America

6.8. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Participant Overview

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.3. Company Categorization

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles/Listing

7.5.1. Medtronic

7.5.2. Stryker

7.5.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.5.4. Insightec

7.5.5. CooperSurgical Inc.

7.5.6. Hologic, Inc.

7.5.7. Lumenis Be Ltd.

7.5.8. CONMED Corporation

7.5.9. Gynesonics

7.5.10. Merit Medical Systems

