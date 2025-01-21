SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Redefines Patients Experience With The Launch Of Origins And Senses Lines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals proudly announces the global launch of its Origins and Senses product lines for Oral Solutions and Inhalation Oils

LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company, proudly announces the global launch of its Origins and Senses product lines for Oral Solutions and Inhalation Oils. This milestone reflects SOMAÍ's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centric cannabis-based medicines across its expanding global footprint.Building on the success of its Essentials line launch, SOMAÍ continues to innovate by offering solutions that elevate the sensory experience of medical treatments. SOMAÍ's Origins and Senses lines are terpene-infused formulations representing a significant advancement in patient-centered care, combining advanced terpene science with a focus on improving both therapeutic outcomes and treatment adherence. With a strong focus on flavor, aroma, and clinical effectiveness, the Origins and Senses lines are designed to redefine patient experiences and improve treatment adherence.Origins Line: Cannabis-Derived TerpenesThe Origins line features customized blends of cannabis-derived terpenes, each designed to capture the authentic essence of well-known strains. These formulations preserve the unique sensory characteristics of cannabis, ensuring that patients receive a therapeutic experience that aligns with the distinct profile of each cultivar. Ideal for patients who appreciate the true essence of cannabis terpenes, the Origins line offers tailored solutions that enhance therapeutic outcomes while promoting patient compliance. By leveraging the genuine characteristics of cannabis, this line not only delivers effective treatment but also provides a familiar, strain-specific experience that resonates with patients who value authenticity in their therapy. The Origins line ensures that the therapeutic benefits of cannabis are accompanied by a sensory profile that patients trust and enjoy.Senses Lines: Naturally Derived TerpenesThe Senses line brings together custom blends of naturally derived terpenes, creating a truly immersive sensory experience that enhances both flavor and aroma. With vibrant fruity flavors, this line is designed to delight patients' senses while offering a natural alternative therapy. Specifically developed to improve patient adherence, Senses combines naturally sourced terpenes with a multidimensional therapeutic approach. The result is a powerful, enjoyable treatment option that caters to patients' sensory preferences while delivering substantial health benefits.SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals tailors treatments to unique patient needs with Origins and Senses, offering two delivery formulations to optimize efficacy and experience:Oral Solutions: Ideal for maintenance treatments, these formulations provide sustained therapeutic effects, delivering consistent symptom relief over time.Inhalation Oils: Designed for managing acute episodes, these oils ensure a rapid onset of action, offering immediate relief while minimizing harmful byproducts associated with smoking.Recognizing the pivotal role that sensory experience and flavor play in patient compliance, SOMAÍ is ushering in a new era of tailored cannabis-based therapies that prioritize the patient journey from both a clinical and sensory perspective.“At SOMAÍ, we don't make one product; we create a full spectrum of options tailored to diverse patient needs and preferences,” said Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals.“In cannabis, there is no one-size-fits-all. That's why our extensive portfolio is designed to cater to everyone-from new patients seeking simplicity to seasoned connoisseurs looking for bold flavors and advanced experiences.”SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals' single-strain Oral Solutions and Inhalation Oils are meticulously crafted to address medical needs while prioritizing the patient experience. Through a proprietary three-level purification process, up to 90% of impurities-such as lipids, carbohydrates, chlorophyll, and polyphenols-are removed, resulting in a better-tasting product with consistent cannabinoid profiles and enhanced therapeutic effects.Designed to appeal to the most discerning doctors and the most advanced patient markets, where choice is paramount, SOMAÍ combines American innovation with EU-GMP pharmaceutical standards to deliver the most advanced terpene-infused portfolio in the industry. Recognized and adopted by some of the largest and most respected brands globally, SOMAÍ's cutting-edge technology underscores its leadership in cannabis innovation. Unlike generic or mass-produced alternatives, SOMAÍ's full-bud, single-strain extracts undergo rigorous purification to deliver superior quality, transparency, and consistency. From Europe to Australia and beyond, SOMAÍ is leading the global medicinal cannabis industry, delivering a comprehensive portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of patients and physicians alike.Learn MoreExplore SOMAÍ's Origins and Senses articles for an in-depth look at the inspiration behind these groundbreaking product lines.Cannabis Extracted Terpenes: The OriginsNaturally Blended Terpenes: The Science Behind the Senses LineFor media inquiries, please contact:...About SOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

