21 January 2025 at 10.00 a.m.

Changes in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested a total of 15,856 own shares held by the company to 49 persons as a deferred payment based on the company's remuneration programs.

The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of held on 3 April 2024. After the above-mentioned divestments, a total of 54,834 shares remain in the company's possession.

