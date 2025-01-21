Melbicom's New Stockholm Hub Delivers Ultra-Low Latency For Nordic Gaming Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stockholm's timeless beauty and robust infrastructure: the perfect foundation for Melbicom's next-generation cloud solutions

Melbicom Launches New Hub in Stockholm, Redefining Scalable KVM Cloud Solutions for Gaming

- Vincent R, CMO at Melbicom

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Melbicom, a recognized leader in Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions , has strategically expanded its European network by establishing a new hub in Stockholm. This development offers an impressive reduction of up to 40% in latency through localized hosting tailored to the Nordic region's $6.9 billion gaming industry, which is projected to grow to 12.9 million gamers by 2029.

The Tier III certified facility enhances Melbicom's infrastructure capabilities across Northern Europe, providing crucial advantages to game developers, game server providers, as well as the streaming industries.

"The Nordic region represents one of the world's most sophisticated gaming markets," said Vincent R, CMO at Melbicom. "Our new Stockholm hub, with its highly optimized network routes and the most competitive cloud platform in Sweden, delivers the low-latency infrastructure that is critical for creating seamless, modern gaming experiences."

By leveraging this advanced network infrastructure, Melbicom introduces cloud solutions optimized specifically for gaming, incorporating high end CPUs and local NVMe storage for superior performance. These solutions are designed to support complex development environments and live gaming services, and they include robust volumetric DDoS protection for enhanced security.

The combination of an expanded network presence and high-performance cloud infrastructure establishes Stockholm as a premier location for game related activities requiring ultra-responsive and secure hosting solutions at any scale.

Key Features and Benefits

-----------------------------------

- Ultra-Low Latency: The Stockholm hub delivers up to 40% lower latency, ensuring highly responsive gameplay experiences for players.

Local Hosting Advantages: Regional servers in Stockholm reduce data travel distances, optimizing performance and enhancing user satisfaction for Nordic players.

- Reliability for Online Gaming: Backed by Tier III certification, the facility guarantees an electrical and cooling statistical 99.982% uptime, ensuring uninterrupted service for live gaming environments.

- Volumetric DDoS Protection: Advanced instant detection and mitigation solutions safeguard the gaming experience against distributed denial-of-service attacks.

- Infrastructure Scalability: Gaming-optimized cloud solutions offer seamless scalability, supporting up to 100 Gbps per server to meet the demands of both game streaming-a critical adjacent industry to gaming-and large-scale player bases.

- Certification for the iGaming Industry: As a rapidly growing sector adjacent to gaming, the iGaming industry relies heavily on strict compliance to ensure secure and regulated operations. Melbicom's Stockholm facility is equipped with certifications such as PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II, providing a robust foundation for compliance-driven businesses.

Sustainability and Green Credentials: Powered by renewable energy and adhering to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, the facility supports environmentally-conscious gaming businesses striving for sustainability.

Melbicom's expansion into Stockholm underscores its commitment to delivering a robust global infrastructure that meets the specific demands of the gaming industry. By combining technical excellence with a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility, Melbicom continues to position itself as a trusted partner for game developers and service providers in this rapidly evolving market.

Vincent Royant

Melbicom

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.