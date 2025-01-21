One Mount To Invest In Building Blockchain Layer 1 Network In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="One Mount to invest in building Blockchain Layer 1 in Vietnam" data-link=" Mount to invest in building Blockchain Layer 1 network in Vietnam" class="whatsapp" One Mount Group has committed to investing US$200 to 500 million to deploy a Layer 1 Blockchain network, aiming to establish Vietnam's national blockchain infrastructure.

HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - One Mount Group was one of two organisations assigned by the of Information and Communications to build the Make-in-Vietnam' Layer 1 Blockchain network at the sixth National Forum on Developing Vietnam's Digital Technology Enterprises.







One Mount Group's CEO Nguyen Thi Diu (centre) receives a commemorative medal from Party General Secretary To Lam.

The event was attended by Party General Secretary To Lam and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung.

The movement shows that Vietnam is undergoing a significant change in empowering private enterprises to lead and master strategic technologies in the nation's digital transformation journey.

It is considered a strategic step to enable Vietnam to take control of blockchain technology, laying the groundwork for remarkable development in the digital era.

One Mount Group has committed an investment of US$200 to 500 million to develop a Layer 1 blockchain network with key features including high speed, exceptional scalability, optimal security and a consensus mechanism.

This platform is designed to meet the domestic demand for blockchain technology development and enable international connections, acting as a bridge to global public blockchain networks.

It will serve as a core foundation, facilitating operations, exploitation, interaction and interoperability across various types of blockchain networks. It will drive the development of decentralised applications (DApps) across multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, education and public services.

'The Layer 1 blockchain platform developed by One Mount will serve regulatory agencies and businesses, and provide tangible benefits for Vietnamese people, propelling the nation further in the era of global digitalisation,' One Mount Group's CEO Nguyen Thi Diu shared.

By 2025, Vietnam is set to establish a robust foundation for blockchain technology, including the creation of a secure and information-safe national blockchain infrastructure. It will also enable interoperability, integration and data sharing across various blockchain networks while supporting state management of blockchain application and development activities.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to expand its national blockchain infrastructure and position itself as a regional and global leader in blockchain research, application and development.

Supporting from Techcombank financial ecosystem

Backed by substantial resources from Techcombank's financial ecosystem, One Mount Group has played a critical role in the digital transformation journey.

The group has demonstrated its technological, financial and talent capabilities by creating a comprehensive digital ecosystem spanning the consumer, retail and real estate sectors, which aligns with the nation's digital transformation roadmap.

As part of Techcombank's financial ecosystem - the best bank in Vietnam for 2024 - One Mount Group was founded with the vision of becoming the most reliable and largest technology ecosystem in the whole country. It provides solutions and services along the entire value chain in the financial services, distribution, real estate and retail sectors.

Guided by its core values Vietnam First - Integrity - Understanding - Innovation and Breakthrough,' One Mount is reshaping traditional consumer habits towards modernisation and opening new pathways to enhance economic efficiency.

It has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in deploying advanced technologies, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, into its systems.

These investments have led to innovative products and services with exceptional technological value, adhering to global security standards like PCI-DSS and ISO 27001. The company also boasts outstanding human resources across its operational domains, particularly in technology.

The group's subsidiaries have developed and provided ground-breaking technology solutions, including VinShop - Vietnam's leading FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) distribution platform, OneU - the country's largest lifestyle platform and OneHousing - a comprehensive real estate ecosystem offering housing solutions for Vietnamese consumers.

Thanks to its remarkable contributions to the economy, One Mount has consistently earned top accolades domestically and internationally. Notable achievements include Google Cloud's outstanding supply chain and logistics partner (2022), the top 10 ICT Vietnamese companies providing digital transformation platforms, the top 10 Fintech Enterprises, the top 10 Proptech Enterprises and the top 5 national quality and prestige brands.

One Mount