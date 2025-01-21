(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="Supercharge Partners with NTT DOCOMO ASIA to Revolutionise Fandom with Web3 Wallet Integration" data-link=" Partners with NTT DOCOMO ASIA to Revolutionise Fandom with Web3 Wallet Integration" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Supercharge (a product of AETAPHOR Private Limited), a trailblazer in AI-driven fan engagement, and NTT DOCOMO ASIA, a pioneer in bringing the NTT DOCOMO Group's innovative technologies to Southeast Asia, proudly announce a strategic partnership to revolutionise fan experiences with the integration of advanced Web3 wallet functionality into the platform. Powered by the scramberry WALLET SUITE, this collaboration marks a new chapter in decentralised asset management and fan engagement across Southeast Asia and East Asia.

Supercharge enables younger audiences to fully live in their fan universe by connecting with their favourite idols, brands, and IPs through gamified missions and AI companions. By integrating Web3 wallet capabilities, Supercharge pioneers the future of fandoms, offering fans true ownership through a decentralised ecosystem for managing fan-related digital assets.

The scramberry WALLET SUITE, developed by NTT Digital (an NTT DOCOMO Group subsidiary), offers secure and user-friendly SDKs/APIs for building Web3 wallets. Its adoption by Supercharge is a key milestone in expanding capabilities for its younger audience.

This partnership was born from Supercharge's success in the Japan-Singapore Fast Track Pitch 2024 program, co-hosted by METI, JETRO, and Singaporean agencies like Enterprise Singapore and EDB. Through this program, Supercharge recognised NTT DOCOMO ASIA as an ideal partner to jointly capture opportunities across Southeast Asia and East Asia, including Japan. This partnership capitalises on the region's youthful demographic, offering immense growth potential in digital engagement and decentralised ecosystems.

Following successful technical validations, Supercharge integrated the scramberry WALLET SUITE's advanced functionality to enhance the platform's ecosystem and better serve its growing user base.

To drive awareness and adoption, Supercharge and NTT DOCOMO ASIA will co-host promotional events across Southeast Asia, Japan, and South Korea starting in January 2025. These events will highlight Web3's transformative potential, empowering fandoms and advancing Southeast Asia's digital ecosystem.

Hashtag: #supercharge #nttdocomo #nttdocomoasia #business #technology #ai #aicompanions #gamification

--br- style='margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px' src='https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/generic_link.png' width='24' height='24' data-no-lazy='1'>



















Join our creators:





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Supercharge (AETAPHOR Private Limited)

Supercharge revolutionises fan engagement with its AI-driven platform, blending gamified missions and personalized AI companions to bridge digital and real-world interactions. Fans unlock rewards like online discounts, event access, and exclusive merchandise, while brands, creators, and fans connect in a seamless ecosystem that redefines fandom.

Website:







About NTT DOCOMO ASIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Promoting partnering with NTT DOCOMO Group in Southeast Asia. Various business planning and market research.

Website:







Supercharge