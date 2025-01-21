Aspire Zone Foundation And Aljazeera Media Institute Launch Aspire Zone Leaders Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its ongoing commitment to empowering employees and promoting a sustainable future, Aspire Zone Foundation, in collaboration with Al Jazeera Institute, announced the launch of Aspire Zone Leaders Program 2025, which aims to develop a strong leadership chain that includes all departments of the organisation.

The program is considered a part of the strategy of Aspire Zone Foundation and AlJazeera Media Institute to develop leadership talent from within, through careful selection of fifty employees to participate in the program. Participants will undergo an integrated leadership program consisting of four training phases aiming at building leadership competencies, enhancing skills, and maximising potential.

Acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation and General Manager of Aspire Logistics Abdulla Nasser Al Nuaimi, said:“At Aspire Zone Foundation, we are committed to developing future leaders who will lead our organization towards achieving its strategic goals and this program also represents an essential step in building work environment based on excellence, learning and innovation.”

Al Nuaimi added,“This program in collaboration with AlJazeera Media Institute comes as a complementary part of Aspire Zone Foundation's vision to enhance leadership from within andcreating distinctive development opportunities for employees, and to ensure continuity of leadership competence in order to achieve long-term organizational success.”

In the same context, Iman Al Ameri, Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute, said,“ We are pleased to cooperate with Aspire Zone Foundation in launching Aspire Zone Leaders Program 2025, which embodies our common vision to enhance leadership skills and empower national competencies. The fruitful relationship between the two institutions is not new, but it is renewed through this pioneering program."