Serstech Receives 3.6 MSEK Order From Its Partner Kaiser
Date
1/21/2025 3:00:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serstech has today received an order from its partner Kaiser in Singapore. The order consists mainly of SERS consumables to previously sold instruments, and five additional Serstech Arx instruments and software. The value of the order is 3.6 MSEK and will be delivered before the end of Q1 2025.
About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech's head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.
Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at
