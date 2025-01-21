Progress For Women In The Workplace Is Stalled (At Best) And Eroded (At Worst)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office

frankel.jpeg" width="240" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Dr. Lois P. Frankel

Women at Work: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

- Dr. Lois Frankel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balance Books, a division of Grand Central Publishing, has inked a deal with Dr. Lois Frankel for a 20-year update to her New York Times Bestselling business bible for women, Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office. The book's continuing popularity over two decades (ever-present on Amazon's top 10 bestselling books for women in business) combined with significant changes to the workplace landscape, make it ripe for revisiting. The author is both delighted and discouraged.“I had hoped that in the two decades since the book's initial release things would have changed enough to make an update unnecessary,” said Los Angeles-based Frankel.“Unfortunately, this isn't the case and, if anything, we're moving backward.”

In researching the current state of affairs for women in the workplace Frankel surveyed hundreds of women across the globe. The results were eye-opening for her.“There is consistency in women's experiences whether they lived in Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, China or the United States,” she said.“The good news was that the majority of women agreed that some progress had been made in terms of raising awareness about the challenges faced by women and the implementation of policies designed to level the playing field.”

But that's there the positive change stops. Frankel found that we are now entering into a period of backlash over the focus placed on ensuring equity for anyone who is not a straight white male.“The Trump administration brings with it ultra-conservative attitudes that are causing corporations to dismantle Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs labeling them 'too woke' by people who don't even know what woke means,” she laments.“Look at what happened to the Bud Light brand when the company supported transgender rights in a commercial,” she pointed out.“They're still paying the price for that.”

Of even more concern to Frankel are the numbers that indicate progress for women has stalled and, in some cases, moved backward.“Only five out of the 68 CEOs appointed in the first quarter of 2024 were women. This suggests that global gender parity may not be achieved for another 90 years,” she says.“And although there are twice as many female heads of state as there were in 2003, that number only went from 7 in 2003 to 15 today – where it's been since 2013. At this rate, it will take 130 years to reach gender equality in world power positions.”

And there's one more thing that convinced Frankel to write a 20-year update. In 1986 she was instrumental in founding MOSTe, a Los Angeles mentoring group that pairs inner city at-risk middle school girls with mentors from the business community. When she recently spoke to the current cohort of primarily Latinas aged 13 – 17 she asked them to describe the messages they received about how they were perceived on television, in social media, school and church.“That's when it hit me that my work is far from done,” she said before enumerating some of their comments.“These girls are getting the same messages I got decades ago. Messages like it's more important to be skinny and beautiful than smart and educated. Or women are just airheads who can't make decisions. There were literally dozens like that. It's so discouraging.”

What does Frankel hope to accomplish with her new book? To change the world by empowering one woman at a time.

The 20 year update of Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office: 101 Ways Women Unconsciously Sabotage Their Careers is scheduled for release in Spring, 2026.

579 wds

Mandy Grunert

Dr Lois Frankel

+1 626-405-7310

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.