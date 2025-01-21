Miles To Margaritas 5K Heads To Savannah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Run for Margaritas!

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Miles to Margaritas 5K Returns to Savannah: A Fun Run Benefiting Coastal Pet RescueLace up your running shoes and raise your margarita glasses! The beloved Miles to Margaritas 5K is returning to Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday May, 17, 2025 bringing a unique blend of fitness, fun, and philanthropy. This year, the event will take place at the beautiful Daffin Park, with all proceeds benefitting Coastal Pet Rescue, a local organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming pets in need.This one-of-a-kind 5K event is more than just a race - it's a celebration of community and compassion. Participants will enjoy a scenic run or walk followed by a post-race margarita party, complete with music, food trucks, and entertainment.Why Participate?1. Support a Great Cause: Coastal Pet Rescue works tirelessly to provide shelter, medical care, and loving homes to abandoned and neglected animals. Your participation helps save lives.2. A Fun-Filled Experience: Whether you're a seasoned runner or a casual walker, this event is for everyone. Celebrate your finish with a refreshing margarita and enjoy a festival-like atmosphere.3. Regional Impact: Since its inception over seven years ago, the Miles to Margaritas 5K has grown to 18 cities across six southeastern states, supporting animal shelters and building stronger communities.Event Details* Date: Saturday May 17, 2025* Time: Race begins at 8:00am* Location: Daffin Park, Savannah, GA* Registration: Sign up at milestomargaritasParticipants will receive an exclusive event T-shirt and swag bag, so don't wait to secure your spot! Spectators are welcome to join the festivities and cheer on the runners.Media and Sponsors WelcomeThe event has been featured on local media outlets such as WTOC Channel and Savannah radio stations, making it an excellent opportunity for sponsors to gain regional exposure. Sponsorship packages are available to help businesses connect with thousands of participants and attendees.Join the MovementMiles to Margaritas is proud to have a loyal following of over 5,000 social media fans and continues to grow its reach with a 20% market share increase year over year. Be a part of this impactful journey and help make a difference for animals in need.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or volunteer information, contact Noel Ransom at ... or 678-457-1073Visit milestomargaritas for more details and updates.About Miles to Margaritas 5KFounded in 2016, Miles to Margaritas 5K has become a regional favorite, blending fitness, fun, and philanthropy into an unforgettable experience. With events across six southeastern states, we're committed to raising funds and awareness for animal shelters like Coastal Pet Rescue. Together, we're creating a better world, one step (and margarita) at a time.Contact: Noel Ransom Email: ...Phone: 678-457-1073Website: milestomargaritas

