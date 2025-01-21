Tata Power EZ Charge showcases its expansive EV charging solutions at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20thJanuary 2025: Tata Power EZ Charge, India’s leading provider of EV charging solutions, took centre stage at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing its vast infrastructure network and various offerings across customer segments.

At the event, Tata Power EZ Charge highlighted its unwavering commitment to ensuring seamless EV adoption in India through a multifaceted approach that combines technological innovation, green energy integration, and strategic network expansion. The company’s EV charging solutions are dedicated to removing range anxiety by offering a robust and expansive charging network that spans city locations, residential societies, highways, commercial hubs, and beyond.



The Company showcased its offering across various segments covering Passenger Cars, Buses, Trucks, Fleets and others.



The Company’s EZ Charge mobile app, a key focus at the event, empowers users with real-time updates, enabling them to locate chargers, check availability, and manage charging sessions effortlessly—a significant step towards reducing range anxiety among EV owners.



The Company also offers RFID cards RFID enabled cards to EV owners in India. Tata Power EZ Charge enabled RFID cards can make charging at any Tata Power charging outlet considerably easier, removing the need to launch a charging session via a mobile application. The RFID card may be used by any EV owners, regardless of brand.



The stall featured innovative solar-powered chargers and advanced charging solutions that emphasize renewable energy utilization. Working prototypes of these chargers, alongside other breakthrough innovations such as fast-charging solutions and AI-driven monitoring systems, demonstrated Tata Power’s capability to push the boundaries of EV charging technology.



Tata Power’s expansive EV charging network now boasts over 5,500 public chargers across 550 cities & towns, complemented by 120,000+ home chargers and 1,100 bus Charging points. With strategically placed infrastructure along 550+ of India’s national highways and key routes connecting major metros, business hubs, tourist & religious destinations that are frequently used by road travellers such as Delhi – Chandigarh , Bengaluru- Chennai , Kolkata- Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai – Goa, Guwhati-Shillong the company ensures seamless long-distance travel for EV owners.



This extensive network plays a critical role in reducing range anxiety and enabling EV adoption across urban, rural, and highway locations. Our wide-reaching charging network has facilitated over 165 million green kilometers, driving the shift toward a cleaner, greener future

As part of its sustainability efforts, Tata Power has introduced green energy-powered chargers, including solar-integrated solutions, furthering its commitment to reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and promoting clean transportation. These chargers are designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly solutions, reinforcing Tata Power’s position as a leader in sustainable e-mobility. The Company has over 1000 green-powered chargers across the country.



To accelerate EV adoption, Tata Power EZ Charge has partnered with all major leading OEMs like Tata Motors ,Jaguar Land Rover etc resulting in the installation of over 5500 public / semi public charging points nationwide. These collaborations ensure compatibility and convenience for a wide range of EV models, catering to diverse user needs. Tata Power’s state-of-the-art Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Mumbai monitors this vast network in real time, ensuring optimal performance and rapid resolution of technical issues, thereby delivering a seamless and reliable charging experience.



Looking ahead, Tata Power plans to significantly expand its EV charging footprint by installation of high-speed chargers across key highways over the next five years. This growth strategy focuses on enhancing accessibility in major metropolitan areas, underserved rural regions, and high-traffic tourist destinations, aligning with the growing demand for EVs and the Indian government’s vision for sustainable transportation.



The company’s efforts are aligned with national initiatives such as the EV30@30 campaign, which targets 30% EV penetration in new car sales by 2030, and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP). By integrating renewable energy solutions, expanding infrastructure, and addressing range anxiety through technological innovation, Tata Power is actively supporting India’s clean energy transition and net-zero aspirations. With its robust infrastructure, innovative technologies, and unwavering focus on sustainability, Tata Power EZ Charge is at the forefront of India’s e-mobility revolution, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more accessible future for all.





