Stein Entertainment Starts 2025 With Great Success

Stein Entertainment, a premier talent management company based in New York City, is proud to highlight recent achievements.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stein Entertainment has had success across film, television, and voiceover. One of the standout accomplishments is Bruce Gluckman's feature All Inclusive, named an official selection of the prestigious Garden State Film Festival. This honor underscores the exceptional storytelling and creativity behind the project and serves as a testament to Stein Entertainment's dedication to championing compelling cinematic work.Stein client, Stephen Marshall secured an episodic role on Law & Order: SVU, where he will portray a Deputy Commissioner. Krystian Bester and Erin Bradford booked FBI: Most Wanted, while Bibb Bailey portrayed a Jury Foreperson on Law & Order. Peter Angeline appeared in a recent episode of The Equalizer, further showcasing the depth and range of the company's clients.Other success included Sam Evans who landed a voiceover role for Mass Talent/Jobseeker VO. Evans continues to solidify her place in the competitive voiceover industry. Rising star Myra Thibault has been cast in the short film Attaboy, where she will tackle a compelling role that highlights her talent and growing influence in the industry. TJ Stein stated, "I'm proud of the work our clients have accomplished!"

