AB KN Energies And AB ORLEN Lietuva Sign A New Transshipment Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB KN Energies (KN or the Company) has signed a new agreement with AB ORLEN Lietuva, part of the Polish capital group ORLEN, for loading at the Klaipėda liquid products terminal.

As the ten-year transshipment contract term expires, new commitments for loading at the Klaipėda liquid energy products terminal have been signed for three years, with a possibility to extend them.

By continuing this strategic cooperation, KN has ensured operational continuity, which will help maintain the Company's stability, smoothly implement planned investments, and ensure the highest level of service for its clients.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



