Dr. Tariq Ghafoor Named Fellow Of The American Psychiatric Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aurora Behavioral System Celebrates Dr. Ghafoor's Prestigious Achievement and Dedication to Advancing Psychiatric Care

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Tariq Ghafoor of Aurora Behavioral Health System Tempe Named Fellow of the American Psychiatric AssociationAurora Behavioral Health System is proud to announce that Dr. Tariq Ghafoor has been elected as a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) by the APA Board of Trustees. This prestigious recognition, effective January 1, 2025, highlights Dr. Ghafoor's dedication to the psychiatric profession and his exceptional contributions to the field of behavioral health.Dr. Ghafoor, a highly accomplished psychiatrist, completed his psychiatric residency at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Washington D.C. He pursued further specialization with two fellowships in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry at William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute, USC School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina. Triple Board Certified in General Adult Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry, and Forensic Psychiatry, Dr. Ghafoor has been serving the Phoenix community for over 30 years. As the current Medical Director of Aurora Behavioral Health System in Tempe, he has held various leadership roles at local psychiatric hospitals and is also an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.In addition to his work at Aurora Behavioral Health System, Dr. Ghafoor is the founder and manager of Transitions Center , a private practice specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of psychiatric disorders. Transitions Center offers compassionate and individualized care for conditions such as ADHD, Anxiety Disorders, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, PTSD, OCD, Schizophrenia, and co-occurring disorders. Serving Tempe and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, the center follows evidence-based clinical guidelines and a holistic approach, providing highly effective care for patients of all ages.The honor of Fellow is one of the APA's highest distinctions, acknowledging leading professionals who exemplify outstanding commitment to the advancement of psychiatric care and the betterment of mental health services.Dr. Ghafoor has been invited to attend the Convocation of Distinguished Fellows during the APA Annual Meeting on Monday, May 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, where his achievements will be celebrated alongside other honorees. He will be formally presented with an honorary lapel pin as a symbol of this significant milestone.“We are thrilled to see Dr. Ghafoor receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Katie Rasmussen, spokesperson for Aurora Behavioral Health System.“This honor not only reflects his unwavering dedication to his patients and the field of psychiatry but also showcases the exceptional caliber of care provided at Aurora Behavioral Health System.”For more information about Aurora Behavioral Health System and its services, or to join us in celebrating Dr. Ghafoor's achievement, please contact Katie Rasmussen at ....About Aurora Behavioral Health SystemAurora Behavioral Health System is Arizona's leading free-standing psychiatric hospital system, offering comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services. With locations in Tempe and Glendale, Aurora is committed to providing quality, individualized care for patients ages 12 and above.

