Global Cimzia Market Growth: Projected To Reach $6,776.61 Million In 2029 With An Impressive 17.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cimzia Global Report 2025 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Cimzia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

With its steady rise in recent years, the global cimzia market size is expected to reach $3,567.52 million in 2025, up from $3,030.21 million reported in 2024. This indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.7%. The increased prevalence of autoimmune diseases, elevated awareness of biological therapies, surge in healthcare expenditure, adoption of self-injectable biologics, and the expansion in biologic drug manufacturing capacity have significantly fueled this robust growth in the historic period.

How Big Is The Global Cimzia Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The trend is expected to continue, with the cimzia market projected to further expand to $6,776.61 million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.4%. Driving the forecast period growth are the escalating demand for targeted biologics, increasing patient preference for self-administration devices, the emergence of biosimilar competition, growing government healthcare funding, and an emphasis on personalized medicine. Emerging trends in the forecast period include a shift towards patient-centric drug delivery solutions, adoption of digital health tools for disease management, increased use of real-world evidence in drug development, expansion of telemedicine and home care solutions, and integration of AI in clinical trials.

Get Your Free Sample of The Cimzia Market Report:



What Is Driving the Growth of the Cimzia Market?

A key catalyst propelling the growth of the cimzia market is the escalating prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis RA, an chronic autoimmune disorder defined by the body's immune system inadvertently attacking its own joint tissues. This misguided attack leads to inflammation, pain, and swelling in the joints. Factors contributing to the increase in RA prevalence include an aging population, escalating genetic predisposition, environmental triggers such as smoking and pollution, heightened awareness, and improved disease diagnosis.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Cimzia Market Share?

Cimzia plays a significant role in managing the growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis by offering targeted therapy that curbs inflammation, alleviates symptoms, enhances patient well-being, and promotes better disease management. For instance, according to the Pain Relief Foundation, a UK-based charity, arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions impact over 17 million people in the UK, causing 30 million lost working days annually, while chronic pain affects up to 62% of those over 75. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data reveals that the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed arthritis in adults aged 18 years and older was 18.9% in 2022, with women 21.5% being more likely to have arthritis than men 16.1%.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

The growth of the global Cimzia market is attributed majorly to key industry players such as biopharmaceutical company UCB SA. Their contributions have significantly steered the cimzia market in a positive direction.

What are the key trends shaping the Cimzia market?

A key trend in the Cimzia market focuses on developing innovative treatments, such as autoimmune therapy solutions, to expand treatment options for patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. These advanced therapy solutions manage autoimmune diseases by restoring immune balance and promoting patient tolerance, making use of targeted immunotherapies and cellular therapies.

How Is the Global Cimzia Segmented?

To depict it's segmentation, the cimzia market can be broken down as follows:

1 By Type: Biologics; Biosimilars

2 By Patient Demographics: Adults; Pediatrics

3 By Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies; Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

4 By Application: Crohn's Disease; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Ankylosing Spondylitis; Active Psoriatic Arthritis; Axial Spondyloarthritis; Plaque Psoriasis

The Leading Region in the Cimzia Market

North America dominated the global cimzia market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse more similar reports-

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Global Market Report 2025



Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2025



Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2025





The Business Research Company's specialist analysts have examined the performance of this market over the years. Boasting an impressive repository of 15000+ research reports across 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company prides itself on providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights that will provide you with the information you need to stay ahead in the ever-competitive market.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company

AMER: +1 3156230293

ASPA: +44 2071930708

EUR: +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Global Market Modelglobal-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.