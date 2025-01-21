Wisekey Establishes Charity Partnerships To Provide Digital Identities And Financial Inclusion To Over One Billion People

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

WISeKey Establishes Charity Partnerships to Provide Digital Identities and Inclusion to Over One Billion People

DAVOS, Switzerland – January 21, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Abraham House and the Global Financial Literacy Initiative (GFLI) during the World Economic Forum in Davos. This collaboration represents a significant step towards delivering secure digital identities and financial inclusion to over one billion unbanked individuals worldwide.

The partnership aligns with Abraham House's mission to foster global collaboration and resilience while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 16 and Target 9. By leveraging WISeKey's state-of-the-art digital identity platform, WISeID, and GFLI's expertise in financial literacy, this initiative seeks to empower individuals, enhance global security, and promote inclusive growth.

A Vision for Empowerment and Inclusion

Abraham House, which launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos this week, is committed to uniting diverse stakeholders to address global challenges collaboratively. It is co-founded by Daniel Shakhani and Jennifer de Broglie.“Abraham House's purpose is to connect the world's most innovative thinkers and bring them together to find solutions that can positively impact the world through social and humanitarian philanthropy and actions. Financial inclusion and literacy is an essential part of empowering those in society who feel left out of the system. As the world become more digitalised, people need to feel their money is safe and that they know how to manage it. The partnership with WISeKey can help make this happen.” said Shakhani.

At the heart of this effort is WISeKey's innovative WISeID platform, which offers secure identity management solutions for individuals, businesses, and governments. Key features include:



Secure Communication : Legally valid digital signatures and encrypted online interactions.

Enhanced Security : Dual-factor authentication and blockchain-based infrastructure for distributed and federated identity attributes. Scalable Services : Customisable solutions tailored for global scalability and flexibility.



This initiative underscores Abraham House's mission to bridge divides and create a global digital identity architecture centred on human rights and security.

Advancing Financial Literacy with GFLI

The Global Financial Literacy Initiative, founded by James Rosebush and Daniel Shakhani, and launched at the world economic forum in 2023, is dedicated to impacting over 1 billion people globally by equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge needed for financial stability. Through this partnership with WISeKey and Abraham House, GFLI aims to reach unbanked populations by providing secure digital credentials and enabling access to essential financial services. James Rosebush is a globally recognised financial educator, author, and former senior advisor to President Ronald Reagan. As Co-founder of the Global Financial Literacy Initiative, Rosebush leverages his deep expertise to empower individuals and organisations with tools to achieve financial stability and long-term success.

“By integrating WISeKey's trusted technology with Abraham House's collaborative vision and the Global Financial Literacy Initiative's ability to reach and educate people, we are tackling financial inequality on a global scale,” Shakhani added.

Call to Action: Join the Initiative

The initiative invites individuals, corporations, and governments to join the effort by creating digital identities via WISeID.com. This collaborative platform represents a collective step towards peace, progress, and prosperity, empowering stakeholders to drive positive change across borders.

About Abraham House

Abraham House is a global organisation dedicated to fostering peace, collaboration, and innovation. It unites individuals and organisations to address global challenges and deliver tangible benefits for future generations.

About the Global Financial Literacy Initiative (GFLI)

Founded by James Rosebush and Daniel Shakhani, GFLI is a UK-registered charity under Kingdom Network and a 501(c)(3) organisation in the United States. It partners with leading organisations to drive financial literacy and stability at scale.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

...

...

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / ...

Katie Murphy

Tel: +1 212 836-9612 / ...