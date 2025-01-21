Putin Welcomes Trump's Direction Towards Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir welcomed on Monday the US President-elect Donald Trump's move towards strengthening cooperation with Russia, stressing that Russia seeks to establish lasting peace with Ukraine, but will continue to defend its national interests.

Putin said, during a meeting he held with the members of Russia's Security Council, that he agrees with on the importance of avoiding a World War III, expressing his readiness for dialogue with the new Trump administration.

He appreciated Trump's desire to open direct channels of communication with Russia, congratulating him on assuming US Presidency, affirming that this is a historical opportunity to achieve more stability in the bilateral ties in a way that serves international peace.

Putin's comment comes after news reported by American CNN network about Trump assigning his team to prepare for a phone call with Putin after his official inauguration, to discuss holding a personal meeting in the coming months and discuss ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump said last week that he would meet the Russian President "as soon as possible" after he officially takes office later Monday, without specifying an exact date for this meeting, which will be the first between the two countries' leaders since the outbreak of war in February 2022. (end)

dan







MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109111029