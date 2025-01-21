Kuwait Crude Oil Drop USD 1.02 Mon. To USD 83.58 Pb - KPC
KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped USD 1.02 during Monday's trading to reach USD 83.58 per barrel compared with USD 84.60 pb last Friday, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday.
Benchmark brent futures lost 64 cents to USD 80.15 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped USD 1.30 to USD 76.58 pb. (end)
