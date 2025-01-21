Kuwait Crude Oil Drop USD 1.02 Mon. To USD 83.58 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil dropped USD 1.02 during Monday's trading to reach USD 83.58 per barrel compared with USD 84.60 pb last Friday, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday. Benchmark futures lost 64 cents to USD 80.15 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped USD 1.30 to USD 76.58 pb. (end) km

