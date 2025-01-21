Ukraine charges former deputy minister with negligence leading to over UAH 24 million in state losses

(MENAFN) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has filed charges against a former Deputy of Social Policy for negligence that led to over UAH 24 million in losses to the state budget. This information was reported by the SSU, as stated by Ukrinform.



According to the investigation, while serving as Deputy Minister during the full-scale war, the official signed an unauthorized contract with a private company for the purchase of computers for the ministry's central office. This agreement was made in violation of Ukrainian laws.



The deal was not in line with the objectives of a World Bank cooperation project, which was intended to fund the computer procurement, and it had not received approval from the Ministry of Digital Transformation.



A forensic economic assessment conducted during the investigation revealed that the state budget suffered losses exceeding UAH 24 million.



As a result, the former deputy minister has been charged with official negligence under Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which could result in up to five years in prison and a ban from holding certain public positions.



