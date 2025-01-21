Sky-Futures Partners Ltd., A Global Leader In Remote Inspection Services, Announces New CEO, Frankie Suarez, London, January 21, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky-Futures Partners Limited, a global leader in drone-based inspection services for 15 years, announces a strategic leadership change.

Steve Phillips , Chair of the Board of Directors of Sky-Futures, said:

"I am pleased to announce Frankie Suarez as the Chief Executive Officer of Sky-Futures. His 10 years of leadership experience at Sky-Futures and 20+ years in the UAS sphere make him a natural choice to lead Sky-Futures and unlock the full potential of remote inspection services and advanced technology such as AI to deliver high-value solutions to our customers."

Founded and led by military veterans, Sky-Futures has built its reputation on precision, operational excellence, pioneering technology, and data analytics. With the same commitment to excellence, Sky-Futures will continue to serve its global client base in 45 countries while expanding its capabilities in the rapidly evolving UAS market.

Frankie Suarez , Chief Executive Officer shared:

"This is a pivotal moment for Sky-Futures. As an independent business, we can respond faster to the needs of our clients, innovate with greater freedom, and explore opportunities in emerging sectors. The values we were founded on; precision, expertise, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence, remain core to everything we do." He added: "We're also proud to be part of the global effort to reduce methane emissions and support industries in meeting their climate commitments. By combining advanced sensor technology with deep engineering expertise, we're helping our clients protect their assets while achieving sustainability goals."

Press contact:

Al Maag

Scottsdale, Az

[email protected]

602-363-6038

SOURCE Sky-Futures Partners Ltd

