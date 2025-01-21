Donald Trump-Style Regime Is BACK! From Exit From WHO, Paris Climate Accord Here Are Controversial Accords Signed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump, who triumphed over impeachments, criminal indictments, and two assassination attempts to secure a second term, was sworn in Monday as the 47th US president. Taking office as Republicans assert unified control of Washington, he set out to reshape the nation's institutions.

Due to extreme cold, Trump's swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors. After the inauguration, he participated in a parade at Capital One Arena and signed several executive orders and pardons for his supporters involved in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Here is the list of most controversial decisions taken by Trump on Day 1:

Leaving World Health Organization

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States would exit the World Health Organization (WHO) , criticising the global health agency for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

As reported by Reuters, Trump said the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and required "unfairly onerous payments" from the U.S. that are disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said at the signing of an executive order on the withdrawal, shortly after his inauguration to a second term, Reuters reported.

January 6 rioters

Trump signed pardons for some of the 1,500 participants in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters trying to overturn the 2020 election.

He again referred to those who were convicted or pleaded guilty over the riots as“hostages.”