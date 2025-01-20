عربي


King Congratulates Trump On Inauguration As U.S. President

1/20/2025 11:25:58 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah congratulated Donald trump on his inauguration as the President of the United States.
"Wishing President Donald Trump every success as he commences his second term. Congratulations on your inauguration, Mr. President. We greatly value our partnership with the United States and are committed to working with you towards a more prosperous and peaceful world," His Majesty said in a post on his official X account on Monday.

Jordan News Agency

