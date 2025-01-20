Justice Minister Meets Tanzania, Guinea Envoys

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi met separately on Monday with Tanzanian ambassador Habibu Awesi Mohamed and ambassador of Guinea Thierno Abdoulaye Sow. The meetings discussed ways to enhance Qatar's and judicial co-operation with Tanzania and Guinea.

