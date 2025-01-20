CBL International Limited Invited To Nasdaq Interview, Discussing Vision For Sustainable Fuels
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the“Company” or“CBL”), the listing entity of Banle Group (“Banle” or“the Group”), is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Teck Lim Chia, was recently featured in an exclusive interview on Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight program.
During the interview, Mr. Chia discusses the company's adoption of sustainable fuels like B24 biofuel, which led to a nearly 96% increase in its biofuel sales in 1H2024, aligning with global decarbonization efforts. He also discussed CBL's provision of comprehensive refueling services at over 60 ports worldwide and expansion into new markets such as Europe and Africa.
Investors and stakeholders can watch the full interview at the following link to gain deeper insights into CBL's operations and strategic direction:
