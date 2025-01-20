Rubicon Organics Grants Rsus And Psus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the“Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, announces that it has granted 784,712 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 784,712 performance share units (“PSUs”).

RSU Grant

The Company has awarded a total of 784,712 RSUs under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to selected executives and employees. The RSUs will vest over a period ranging from one to three years from the grant date. Upon vesting, each RSU grants the holder the right to receive one common share of the Company, or, at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors, may be settled in cash.

PSU Grant

The Company has granted a total of 784,712 PSUs under its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain executives and employees. These PSUs will vest after three years, contingent on the achievement of specific performance targets. If the performance conditions are met, each vested PSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company, or, at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors, may be settled in cash.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co.TM, its cannabis wellness brand WildflowerTM in addition to the Company's mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis SupplyTM.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ...

