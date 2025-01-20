Meide Group Held The Global Fluid And Environmental Testing Summit Forum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wang Hao, an academician of the CAE Member, Zhao Li, a national engineering survey and design master, UL, VdS, KC and other nearly 100 experts, masters and more than 50 global enterprise representatives from all over the world participated in the event. Dave Viola, President of the World Water Association, sent a congratulations message to Meide Group via video. Kong Linglei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meide Group, Chang Cheng and Guo Lei, Vice Chairmen, Yu Ruishui, Assistant Chairman, and Wang Shixin, Dean of the Research Institute attended the big event.

This forum focuses on green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, jointly exploring new opportunities in the fluid transportation industry and exploring new perspectives for high-quality development. At the same time, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the opening of Meide Group's Fluid and Environmental Testing Research Institute. 21 authoritative institutions, including China Architecture Design and Research Institute, China Foundry Association, China Pump and Valve Inspection and Testing Center (Zhejiang), and China Polymer Quality Inspection Center, awarded the institute with plaques.

Meide Group Fluid and Environmental Testing Research Institute is committed to building a comprehensive intelligent fluid laboratory. The largest diamater DN1200 integrated intelligent control multi zone fluid testing system and environmental testing laboratory have more than ten leading technologies, integrating raw material inspection, pipe and valve testing, flow calibration, type testing and other functions, actively solving key technical problems in the fields of fluid mechanics and fluid engineering.

