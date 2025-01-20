عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Bring Accused To Bandra Police Station After Recreating Crime Scene Watch

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Bring Accused To Bandra Police Station After Recreating Crime Scene Watch


1/20/2025 9:00:53 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai, Maharashtra: Police leave with Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, from Bandra Railway Station after recreating the crime scene.

Watch the video here:

(This is a breaking news)

MENAFN20012025007365015876ID1109110485


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search