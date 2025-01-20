Explora Commemorates National Day Of Racial Healing With A Week Of Transformative Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Explora proudly partners with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation once again to bring New Mexico an impactful celebration commemorating the 9th Annual National Day of Racial Healing (NDORH). Racial healing builds trust and authentic relationships, bridging divides among our communities to foster strength, fortitude, and a sense of wholeness. As a community focal point for family learning, bonding, and growth, Explora is honored to facilitate a series of free events for the public to share and unify within.Beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, join us at The Guild Cinema for the NDORH Viewing Party, featuring a screening of the documentary Trails by filmmaker Iman Shervington and Telemundo's National Day of Racial Healing broadcast. A facilitated discussion and dinner at M'tucci's will conclude the evening. All ages are welcome.On Thursday, January 23, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Explora will host a Playback Theatre Gathering for Racial Healing in collaboration with High Desert Playback. This interactive evening invites participants to share their stories and experiences with performances that reflect the power of racial healing and connection. This event is open to all 16 and over.Lastly, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, teens will gather at Explora's X Studio for the National Day of Racial Healing Teen Summit. This engaging event will include a never before seen special“youth-cut” screening of Trails, a panel discussion featuring the filmmaker and youth from the community, hands-on activities, and meaningful conversations. Lunch and snacks will be provided. This event is for students ages 13-19.These events provide an opportunity for participants to take another step toward creating a community rooted in equity, healing, and inspiration-one that encourages others to do the same in their homes and communities. All events are free to attend, but registration is required.For more information and to register for these events, visit: NDORH 2025 WEEKAbout Explora and X Studio: Explora is a science center and children's museum in Albuquerque with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora serves thousands of people of all backgrounds each year and is dedicated to improving New Mexico's educational and economic outcomes. The museum has 20,000 square feet of exhibit space on two floors, containing over 250 interactive exhibits that cover a broad range of science, technology, and art. Notable exhibits include a laminar flow fountain, a paradox bar, and a high-wire bike suspended two stories above ground. The building also houses a performance theater, gift store, multiple educational program areas, an in-house exhibit workshop, and staff offices. In addition, Explora offers year-round educational in-house and outreach programs, science-based Adult Nights, and community partnership events.X Studio, an 8,000-square-foot building expansion, is Explora's new teen center: a place to hang out, experiment, create, and learn. X Studio brings teens and their dreams together with cutting-edge tools, technologies, and mentors-all with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). X Studio is defined by the visions and dreams of teens, community members, STEM educators and STEM employers–all who collaborated to build X Studio and the STEM in the Burque exhibition featured in its main gallery. Teens are our future, and X Studio is their one-stop shop to explore, hang out, and discover pathways to great jobs that solve big problems and pay well. For more information about Explora, visitAbout the W.K. Kellogg Foundation: The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work, and life.The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, and New Orleans, and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit .

