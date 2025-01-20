Using Yoodli AI Speech Coach To Analyze President Donald Trump's Inauguration Speech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Here's what a generative AI speech coach had to say about Donald Trump's inauguration speech

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yoodli is the first-of-its-kind AI-powered speech coach and roleplay tool. It helps individuals and teams improve their communication skills through real-time, judgment-free feedback. Yoodli allows users to refine their delivery, structure, and content in a private and supportive environment. With two out of three people experiencing a fear of public speaking, Yoodli offers a unique way to practice and build confidence in private. It is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Toastmasters International, and TEDx speakers.For President Donald Trump's inauguration speech on January 20, Yoodli highlighted key strengths in its analysis. The speech had a clear and consistent“America First” message, which resonated throughout. Trump's demeanor was confident and assertive, commanding attention without hesitation. His delivery had 0% filler words, reinforcing a sense of control and authority. His pace, at a conversational 130 words per minute, ensured clarity and maintained audience engagement. At no point did his pacing suggest nervousness, demonstrating composure under the spotlight. 20% of sentences starting with“We,” which underscored a collective vision.Yoodli also identified areas for improvement. The speech could have been better structured using the rule of threes. For example, Trump could have framed America's future under governance, security, and unity. Public safety could have been explained as three steps: law enforcement, border security, and dismantling criminal organizations. The speech could have been 36% shorter to make it more concise and impactful. Providing more actionable details on plans for education and public health reforms would have added depth to the message. See the full AI coaching report here:Yoodli is not just a speech analysis tool. It enables users to roleplay scenarios, practice sales pitches, and prepare for high-stakes conversations. Sales teams use Yoodli to refine client interactions, while managers and leaders sharpen their presentation and feedback skills.Note: This analysis reflects feedback from Yoodli's AI and does not represent the views or political affiliations of the Yoodli team.For more information, visit .

