Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’S “4Q24 Quiet Period”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lima, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 20th, 2025 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 4Q24's release on January 27th. This period will end on the date of the release, February 10th. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, with a diversified business portfolio organized into four primary lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management and Advisory, through Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.

