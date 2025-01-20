Heart On Main Street's Largest Fundraiser Raises $40,000 To Support Independent Retailers Impacted By Natural Disasters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Late Night at the Link

Heart on Main Street's Largest Fundraiser Raises $40,000 Event hosted by The Companies

- Patrick KeiserATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart on Main Street is proud to announce the success of its largest fundraiser to date, which raised $40,000 to support independent retailers impacted by recent natural disasters. Hosted by The Link Companies , the“Late Night at The Link” event raised $20,000 matched dollar-for-dollar by The Link Companies, ensuring $40,000 in vital support for small businesses in need.Held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the event demonstrated the generosity and commitment of both The Link Companies and the community to help businesses recover from the devastating effects of recent disasters. The funds raised will be directed toward Heart on Main Street's disaster relief programs, which provide grants, resources, and guidance to help independent retailers rebuild and regain stability.“This is a monumental moment for us, and we are incredibly grateful to The Link Companies for their unmatched support,” said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street.“Their leadership in matching these donations ensures we can provide critical relief to independent retailers struggling to recover from the aftermath of natural disasters. This fundraiser marks a significant milestone in our efforts to help small businesses rebuild and thrive.”The funds raised will support retailers with essential resources, from financial assistance for repairs and replacements to ongoing guidance in navigating recovery efforts.Fred Rosenkampff, CEO/CFO of The Link Companies shared, "It was truly an amazing night supporting Heart on Main Street. Our vendors, retailers, and employee-owners came together to give generously and show their unwavering commitment to serving independent retailers. This sense of community and shared purpose is what makes this industry so special.”For more information about Heart on Main Street's disaster relief programs or how to support independent retailers impacted by natural disasters, please visit heartonmainstreet.About The Link CompaniesThe Link Companies is a leading sales agency providing a wide range of services and products to retailers nationwide. With a commitment to innovation, service, and community, we strive to make a positive impact both within and beyond the industry.About Heart on Main StreetHeart on Main Street is a nonprofit organization supporting independent retailers with grants, education, and mentorship opportunities. In addition to its regular initiatives, the organization provides disaster relief to help small businesses recover and continue thriving after natural disasters.

