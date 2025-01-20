Denver Mattress And The Salvation Army Celebrate Success In Their 2024 Holiday Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Company and The Salvation Army Intermountain Division are celebrating another successful year of their "Together Doing Even More Good" holiday campaign. The annual initiative, which ran from Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Day 2024, raised an impressive $649,000 in donations, surpassing last year's total.

Colorado-based Denver Mattress Company, continuing its 25-year tradition of support, has committed to matching the first $150,000 raised. This substantial sum will significantly boost The Salvation Army's efforts to serve individuals, families, and communities in need throughout Colorado.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year's campaign," said Major Nesan Kistan, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Intermountain Division. "The generosity of our community, coupled with Denver Mattress Company's unwavering support, will allow us to expand our services and reach even more people in need. This success reaffirms our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve."

The campaign's success was driven by a comprehensive approach, including television spots, paid media, in-store signage, and a dedicated landing page. The Salvation Army leveraged various communication channels to raise awareness and encourage community participation. These funds will support a wide range of services, from providing necessities to offering education, childcare, rehabilitation programs, and disaster response.

Reflecting on the 2024 holiday campaign's success, The Salvation Army and Denver Mattress Company are energized to continue their partnership, aiming to make an even greater impact in the future. This collaboration exemplifies the power of community support in addressing critical social needs and improving lives across Colorado.

