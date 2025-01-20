Donald Trump Inauguration: In First Row EAM Jaishankar Carries PM Modi's Message 'Privileged To Represent India'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External affairs S Jaishankar expressed his honor in attending the inauguration of Donald as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. The EAM was seated in the front row at Trump's inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

Jaishankar attended the inauguration as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carrying a letter addressed to President Trump.

“Privileged to represent as external affairs minister and special envoy of PM at the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Alongside the message, he posted a photo with fellow foreign ministers at the US Capitol and another with Vivek Ramaswamy.

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church, a traditional event held before the presidential inauguration.

The EAM also carried a letter from PM Modi for US President Donald Trump, PTI reported.

Trump took oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, using both a family Bible and President Abraham Lincoln's Bible. Vice President JD Vance was sworn in earlier by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, holding a family heirloom Bible. Trump took the oath as US President for the second time, surrounded by wife Melania Trump and their children.

Prime Modi took to X to congratulate Donald Trump , stating that he looked forward to working with him.“Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” Modi said.